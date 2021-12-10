Top 500 companies worth Rs 228 lakh crore: Hurun India 

The value of the top 500 companies grew by 68 per cent Y-O-Y to an average of Rs 45,300 crore. The ‘2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500' report found that the total value of the 500 companies is Rs 228 lakh crore, more than India's GDP in 2021 at current prices.



The 500 companies saw their value go up to a total of Rs 228 lakh crore. Rs 46 lakh crore came from just four companies: Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Infosys.



Burgundy Private, Axis Bank's Private Banking Business and Hurun India launched the first edition of the ‘2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500', a list of India's 500 most valuable companies. These companies require to have a minimum value of Rs 5,600 crore, equivalent to US$ 750 million.

About 14 Tata group companies added Rs 8.5 lakh crore and account for nearly 10 per cent value of the 500 companies in the list. The report found Reliance Industries as India's most valuable company at Rs 16.7 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services at Rs 13.1 lakh crore and HDFC Bank at Rs 9.1 lakh crore.







Covid-19 vaccine producer Serum Institute of India increased its value by 127 per cent to Rs 1.8 lakh crore to become India's most valuable unlisted company.



"These companies make up the backbone of India's economy. Together, they have the combined sales of US$770bn, and employ 6.9 million staff, which is more than the working population of United Arab Emirates," said Anas Rahman Junaid MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.



It is worth noting that India's top 10 industrial groups own 14 per cent of the value of the 500 companies, led by Tata Group with 14 companies, followed by the Adani Group with seven, and Aditya Birla Group, and Murugappa Group with six each.



Women make up 16 per cent of the board of directors of the top 500 companies. This is led by Tata Consultancy Services with just under 2 lakh women employees.



As India's economy grows and Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 becomes bigger, expect this percentage of women board directors to grow too, the report emphasised.



Most companies in the list are from 43 cities across India, led by Mumbai (167), Bengaluru (52) and Chennai (38). Financial services and healthcare led the way with 77 and 64 companies, followed by 42 chemicals companies.

India's family businesses remain all-powerful as they make up the bulk of the Indian economy, with 78 per cent of the top 500 being family-run businesses.



The average age of companies in the list is 39 years, 52 companies are younger than 10 years, led by Mensa Brands--- the youngest company to feature on the list, founded just six months ago.



Moreover, 21 companies are older than 100 years, led by Forbes & Company, founded in 1767.



The report says that the stock markets rose to record heights on the back of a fast-growing digital economy coupled with increased optimism for the post-Covid growth trajectory of the Indian economy.



"The top line of these 500 companies is equivalent to 29 per cent of India's GDP and they employ up to 1.5 per cent of the total workforce of the country. Nearly 10% of these companies are younger than 10 years, representing India's vibrant tech ecosystem," said Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Axis Bank.

Many of India's most valuable companies had surprisingly low sales. Fintech platform CRED, whose sales were only Rs 108 crore in 2020, was worth Rs 30,000 crore. The report said that some companies have high sales, while their market value is relatively small.