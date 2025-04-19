Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
economy
'Vietnam grew 3x faster than India': Wealth advisor questions broken manufacturing model

'Vietnam grew 3x faster than India': Wealth advisor questions broken manufacturing model

China’s goods exports stood at $3.58 trillion in 2024, compared to India’s $428 billion. Vietnam, despite its smaller size, reached $347 billion.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 19, 2025 9:14 AM IST
'Vietnam grew 3x faster than India': Wealth advisor questions broken manufacturing modelEven with a projected 6.5% GDP growth rate in 2025, India’s economy remains one-fourth the size of China’s.

India may be the world’s fastest-growing major economy in 2025—but when it comes to manufacturing, it’s still playing catch-up. Wealth advisor Manoj Arora points out a glaring gap: “Manufacturing in India is only 13% of GDP. This is half of the rate in Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan & China.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

While India is often positioned as an alternative to China in global supply chains, its manufacturing base tells a different story. Vietnam, for instance, has grown “three times faster than India,” Arora says, attributing India’s sluggishness to a range of deep-rooted issues.

“Indian manufacturing is heavily dependent on imports since there is a dearth of skilled staff,” he notes. The problem, according to him, begins at the source: “The education sector is unfit to teach skills needed by the employment market.” He adds that “courts, bureaucracy and corruption are hardly functioning and giving factory owners a headache.”

The numbers support the diagnosis. China’s goods exports stood at $3.58 trillion in 2024, compared to India’s $428 billion. Vietnam, despite its smaller size, reached $347 billion. In growth terms, Vietnam’s exports have jumped 983% since 2005, more than double India’s 339% growth.

Advertisement

Even with a projected 6.5% GDP growth rate in 2025, India’s economy remains one-fourth the size of China’s. India is expected to add $383 billion to its GDP this year, while China will add $1.26 trillion. And despite overtaking China in population, India has never achieved double-digit GDP growth in a single year—something China has done 15 times since 1980.

India’s government is investing in infrastructure, industrial corridors, and skilling programs to bridge the gap. But Arora’s warning is clear: without structural reform in education and governance, manufacturing will continue to lag behind global peers.

Published on: Apr 19, 2025 9:14 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today