'World is in a recession': Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki urges people to act fast

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki on Wednesday doubled down on his long-standing warning of a global economic downturn, stating, “Is The WORLD in a RECESSION? I say ‘Yes.’” In a post on X, Kiyosaki said he had been trying to warn people since writing Rich Dad’s Prophecy in 2012. “Q: Is it too late to learn and make changes? A: NO. But time on your side and time is always an asset to you,” he wrote.

He contrasted “FOMO” – fear of missing out – with “FOMM”, or fear of making mistakes, which he claimed is a fear instilled by schools. He encouraged people to leverage platforms like YouTube to educate themselves, while warning of the dangers of misleading financial influencers. “The best and the worst education is free,” he noted.

“The facts are the world is in a recession. The facts are inflation is going up and so is unemployment,” Kiyosaki said, urging readers to reflect: “Will this recession make you richer or poorer? The choice is yours and your choice of education can be free.”

“Take care and make this recession the best thing that has ever happened to you. You and only you have that power,” he added.

Kiyosaki’s remarks come amid rising global concerns about recession. J.P. Morgan’s chief global economist Bruce Kasman has raised the probability of a U.S. recession to 40%, up from 30% at the start of the year. He warned that “disruptive, business-unfriendly policies” could increase the risk further.

Kasman also flagged potential long-term damage to U.S. investment appeal if governance trust continues to erode. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have both downgraded their 2025 U.S. GDP growth forecasts, projecting figures between 1.5% and 1.7%.

