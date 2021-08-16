WPI inflation eases to 11.16% in July on lower rise in fuel, power prices

India's annual rate of wholesale inflation eased to 11.16 per cent in July from 12.07 per cent in June, helped by lower increase in price of fuel and power.

While the wholesale inflation was at 13.11 per cent in May this year, it stood at -0.25 per cent in July 2020.

The high rate of inflation in July as compared to the year-ago month was "primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas; mineral oils; manufactured products...," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release.

(The story will be updated soon.)