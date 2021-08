News LATEST Economy Retail inflation eases to three-month low of 5.59% in July Feedback

Retail inflation eases to three-month low of 5.59% in July

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 5.59% in July from 6.26% in June as food prices drop, government data released on Thursday showed on Thursday

This is the second consecutive time that the CPI data has been over the RBI's upper margin of 6%