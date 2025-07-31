'You'll be left with Nihari': Marketing guru tells Shehbaz Sharif after Trump announces US-Pak trade deal

Marketing guru and social media personality Suhel Seth on Thursday explained what Pakistan could get after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Islamabad. Seth was replying to a post by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following Trump's announcement.

Seth said that Pakistan would indeed get something out of the trade deal.

The marketing maven wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "He’s going to take all the oil out of you so be prepared. We will stop your water and he will squeeze your oil. You will be left with Nihari (sic)"

The United States and Pakistan arrived at a new trade agreement, marking a significant step in the bilateral relations between the two nations. Announced by Trump, the deal will see the two countries collaborate on developing Pakistan's extensive yet untapped oil reserves.

While the specifics of Pakistan's "massive oil reserves" remain unclear, both nations are optimistic about the potential economic benefits. The partnership plans to choose an oil company to lead the initiative, with future prospects of selling oil to neighbouring countries like India.

"We have just concluded a deal with the country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves," he said on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, expressed gratitude for President Trump's role in the historic agreement.

"I wish to convey my profound thanks to President Trump @realDonaldTrump for his leadership role in finalization of the historic US-Pakistan trade agreement, successfully concluded by our two sides in Washington, last night," he posted on X.

The agreement was finalised during a meeting involving Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. It aims to boost bilateral trade, expand market access, attract investment, and foster cooperation in several sectors, including energy, IT, and cryptocurrencies.

This development comes alongside a tense trade announcement by President Trump targeting India. He criticised India's trade policies as "most strenuous and obnoxious" and declared a 25 per cent tariff on all goods from India, starting August 1.

The US-India negotiations continue, with both sides striving for a balanced trade agreement. India has acknowledged these developments, stating that it is assessing the implications of Trump's tariffs.