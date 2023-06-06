Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath youngest, 4th Indian to join Giving Pledge; commits to give away majority of his wealth

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has joined The Giving Pledge, founded by Warren Buffett, Melinda French Gates, and Bill Gates in 2010, where the wealthiest families and individuals globally commit to give the majority of their wealth to charitable causes. Nikhil Kamath is only the fourth Indian after Azim Premji, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and Rohini and Nandan Nilekani to join the community.

“As a young philanthropist, I am writing to express my gratitude whilst joining the Giving Pledge. Despite my age, I am committed to positively impacting the world and believe that the foundation's mission of creating a more equitable society aligns with my values and aspirations,” said Kamath.

Nikhil Kamath’s biography states that he started working full time at the age of 17 and his experience largely revolves around the stock markets. He has spent 18-19 years in this domain. He says his expertise is mostly in investing and he spends most of his time looking at investing in both public and private markets.

He founded Zerodha in 2010, as well as Gruhas for private investments, hedge fund True Beacon that manages wealth for ultra HNIs in India, fintech incubator Rainmatter, and Rainmatter Foundation that supports climate-related non-profits.

Kamath was welcomed to the community that celebrated its 13th gathering this week, where attendees shared ideas on how to improve the effectiveness and impact of their philanthropic giving.

The Giving Pledge has 241 philanthropists from 29 countries. It aims to encourage people to give more and establish their giving plans sooner.

Since the last gathering in June 2022, apart from Kamath, The Giving Pledge welcomed Ravenel B. Curry III (United States), Benoit Dageville and Marie-Florence Dageville (France, United States), Michael Krasny (United States), Tom and Theresa Preston-Werner (United States), Dennis Troper and Susan Wojcicki (United States), and Andrew Wilkinson and Zoe Peterson (Canada).

