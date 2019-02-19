Fiat Punto Abarth finally finds a home! 6 car lovers buy it at a discount of Rs 2 lakh

Designed by the world's leading Italian designers, the Fiat Punto Abarth was the most underrated car in India. The car was the 'mad' version of the Fiat Punto, a family hatchback. But, with sales hitting rock bottom, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group decided to withdraw the Fiat brand from the indian market in November 2018. However, there were still few Fiat lovers left in the country who were interested in the car and they decided to look around for it.

Six hardcore Fiat fans friends looked around and eventually found a dealer showroom which had unsold Fiat Abarth's. The friends booked Abarth Punto on 18th Jan 2019 and the deliveries were made on 8th Feb 2019. All the six cars, manufactured in 2018, were sold at a discount of Rs 2 lakh. The ex-showroom price of Fiat Punto Abarth is Rs 9.5 lakh. Not a bad deal at all!

Under the hood, Fiat Punto Abarth was powered by the1368 cc petrol engine. The 145 bhp generated would set anybody's heart racing and if that doesn't impress you then the 212 Nm of torque in the range of 2000-4000 rpm via a 5 speed manual transmission to the front wheels certainly will.

On the outside, Fiat Punto Abarth gets several aesthetic changes when compared to the original Fiat Punto. Abarath was designed to be a show stopper and has a scorpion emblem to ward off anyone off the roads. The sporty exterior of the car is further enhanced by the body graphics, sporty side skirting and the colour coordinated mirror caps.

Interiors of the Fiat Punto Abarth also scream "sporty". The scorpion-adorned instrument cluster of the Abarth Punto gives out information that the driver needs while pushing the limits of the car. Aluminum sports pedals and sport seats just enhance the overall look and feel of the car.

Should you buy the Abarth?

The car was launched as a hot hatch with an explosive performance. The outstanding strength and power, and perfect braking stability made it something that was worth considering. However, the launch price and the 155mm ground clearance together with the complete lack of after sales support made it a tough buy. But, if you can get it at Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom) like the six friends, then this could surely be a head-turner on the roads.

