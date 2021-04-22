Business activity hit by Covid wave II

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
As COVID-19 cases are increasing, many states have imposed stricter restrictions to reduce the burden on already stressed medical infrastructure. This has adversely affected India's economic activity as most businesses have been shut. Nomura's business resumption index has dipped below the pre-pandemic level, lagging by 16.2%
Also Read | Centre working to save lives, livelihood: Nirmala Sitharaman
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today