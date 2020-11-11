COVID-19: The Danger of Vaccine Nationalism

Wealthy nations representing merely 13 per cent of the global population have already cornered more than half of the promised supply of COVID-19 vaccines under development. Some nations have even booked five doses for each citizen even though only two doses are required. This threatens to create a supply crunch for poor nations.

The World Health Organisation has warned that hoarding coronavirus vaccines by some nations will only prolong the pandemic. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at supply plans from top vaccine manufacturers, countries that are hoarding vaccine doses, and the expected cost of a COVID-19 vaccine.

