Infographic: Does India have enough hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus?

Coronavirus-hit countries are desperate for a drug predominantly manufactured by Indian pharma companies, but can India afford to help others when cases are rising at home

Hydroxychloroquine is the only drug that is believed to be useful in coronavirus treatment,  even though scientists are yet to officially confirm its efficacy. Coronavirus-hit countries are looking at India, which is the only major country that produces the drug, for supplies. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks into the availability of the drug, India's efforts to ramp up production and if India will be able to help the world.   

