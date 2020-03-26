Infographic: How is coronavirus test done?

India's testing rates have been sluggish so far, but things are about to change with domestically manufactured kits. This BusinessToday.In infographic explains the testing infrastructure in India.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Essentials, medicines to be available 24X7 in Delhi, Maharashtra

ALSO READ: Neuberg Diagnostics offers free COVID-19 testing for poor patients

ALSO READ: Coronavirus test: Mylab to roll out India-made kits immediately; Altona next week