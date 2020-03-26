scorecardresearch
Infographic: How is coronavirus test done?

Government has intensified efforts to increase testing for coronavirus with more public and private labs being roped in

India's testing rates have been sluggish so far, but things are about to change with domestically manufactured kits. This BusinessToday.In infographic explains the testing infrastructure in India.

