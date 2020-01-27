scorecardresearch
Infographic: Where are India's detention centres?

In the backdrop of CAA and NRC, fear has spread over government building detention centres in India. BusinessToday.In looks into number of detention centres in India, their locations and government's policy on the matter

With Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) coming into effect, many fear its combination with NRC (National Register of Citizens) can be a deadly one, sending huge number of people into detention centres. There are 11 functional detention centres in India, but only the ones in Assam are linked to NRC while the others are to hold foreign criminals. However, if Ministry of Home Affair's directions are followed by states then more than 35 detention centres can be built in the future. This BusinessToday.In infographic investigates the history and the current day reality of detention centres in India

