Infographic: What is the ED case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor?

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged Rana Kapoor of allowing loans worth Rs 20,000 crore to go bad, among other things

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

The Enforcement Directorate has held Rana Kapoor accountable for purported bad loans to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore at Yes Bank. Kapoor and his family - wife Bindu Kapoor, and daughters Roshini Kapoor, Radha Kapoor and Rakhee Kapoor Tandon - are all under the scanner. Rana Kapoor, specifically, faces charges of money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at the allegations and what the veteran banker has to say in his defence.

Click here to Enlarge

