No, Delhi is not the most polluted city in India, at least not today

Which city in India is most polluted? With all the smog news that you have read, you cannot be blamed if your choice is Delhi and its neighbourhood. But that is not true; at least that is what the air quality monitoring systems of private weather forecasting agency Skymet tells us. It says that the most polluted cities of India on November 25 were in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal. Yes, Delhi is not even on the list.

In a separate chart, Skymet also provides the latest air quality status of metro cities including Delhi-NCR. Check out the details:

