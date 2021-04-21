scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Oxygen shortage myth or reality?

At current rate, daily medical oxygen consumption is only 54% of production capacity on April 12, 2021

At full capacity, India's daily oxygen production far outpaces supply. At current rate, daily medical oxygen consumption is only 54% of production capacity on April 12, 2021 (industrial oxygen is converted into medical-grade by purifying it to more than 93%). COVID-19 patients who require urgent oxygen support are unable to get it due to shortage of cylinders and tankers

COVID-19 crisis: IAF, DRDO come to the rescue as India faces acute oxygen shortage

Vedanta offers to supply oxygen from closed Tuticorin Sterlite Copper plant

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos