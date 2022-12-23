16 Army jawans killed, 4 injured as truck falls into gorge in North Sikkim

The Indian Army said on Friday that 16 jawans, including 3 junior commissioned officers(JCOs) and 13 soldiers, died in an accident when the truck they were riding in skidded down a steep slope and fell into a gorge which is close to North Sikkim.



The truck was a part of a convoy of three vehicles that had travelled from Chatten to Thangu in the morning. The vehicle met with an accident when it was enroute Zema, Indian Army said in a statement.



“A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident,” the Indian Army said.



Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed sorrow over the deaths of the soldiers and sent his condolences to their families.

Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim.



The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2022





"Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," the defence minister tweeted.

