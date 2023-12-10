2 Goods train coaches derail near Kasara, relief operations underway

Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Kasara railway station in Maharashtra, leading to disruptions in mail express traffic on the Kasara to Igatpuri downline and the middle line, as reported by the Central Railways.

The incident affected the movement of two trains, namely, the 12261 Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Express (downline) and the 11401 Mumbai CSMT-Adilabad Nandigram Express. However, the traffic on the section between Igatpuri to Kasara upline remained unaffected.

Despite the derailment, Mumbai suburban train services continued without disruption. The Central Railways promptly dispatched two accident relief trains from Kalyan and Igatpuri to the site for necessary assistance.

While the details of the incident are still awaited, the authorities are likely to work towards a swift resolution to restore normal railway operations on the affected lines.

