IMD issues dense fog alert for THESE states for next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dense fog warning for isolated pockets in various eastern Indian states on December 11 and 12. According to the IMD, dense fog is expected during the morning hours of December 11 in West Bengal and Assam. Additionally, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness dense fog during the morning hours on both December 11 and 12.

The states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also predicted to experience dense fog during the morning hours of December 11 and 12.

The IMD predicted that a fresh feeble Western disturbance will likely affect the Western Himalayan region from December 11. Hailstorms are anticipated in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12.

The weather department has reported that cyclonic circulation Michaung, which affected the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in recent days, has weakened and transformed into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand.

In addition to the fog warning, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Kerala and Mahe, as well as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal in the next 2-3 days.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until December 15.

For reference, fog is classified as 'very dense' when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 'dense' when it is between 51 and 200 meters, 'moderate' when it is between 201 and 500 meters, and 'shallow' when visibility ranges from 501 to 1,000 meters.

"The cyclonic circulation Michaung has weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand causing light to moderate rainfall across the state in short spells," AE Kujur, a meteorologist from IMD Ranchi told ANI.

The weather department has forecast a decline in minimum temperatures over parts of Central and Northwest India in the coming days.

There will be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by about 2-3°C is very likely over some parts of Central India during the next three days, said IMD.

