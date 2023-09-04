24-year-old flight attendant found dead in Mumbai apartment, cleaner arrested

Mumbai police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old woman flight attendant who was found dead in her apartment on Sunday.

The man arrested by the police has been identified as Vikram Athwal who has been doing housekeeping work in the residential society where the woman lived for over a year.

The victim has been identified as Rupal Ogrey, who belonged to Chhattisgarh and went to Mumbai in April for training with Air India, said the official.

Her corpse was found late on Sunday night in a flat within the N G Complex on Krishanlal Marwah Marg of Marol area in suburban Andheri.

"We have arrested an accused who works with a private housekeeping firm as a cleaner, on the basis of technical evidence. We are further interrogating him to get more details about the murder and the motive behind it," Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said.

A murder case has been registered by the Powai police against an unknown person and the efforts to catch the murderer are on.

During the investigation, the police came to know that the woman lived with her sister and letter’s boyfriend. But, the duo went to their native place last week and the police have now informed them about the incident.

Her body was found after her family members asked the local friends to visit the flat as she was not picking up their calls. When her friends reached the apartment they found it locked from inside but no one came to answer when they rang the doorbell.

So, they contacted the local police who helped them in opening the flat with the help of a duplicate key. Upon entering they found her lying with her throat slit and immediately took her to the Rajwadi Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The police have lodged an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) on the basis of primary information and the investigation has begun.