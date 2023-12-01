44 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely

Panic gripped Bengaluru on Friday morning as 44 schools received threatening emails claiming the presence of bombs on their premises. The anonymous emails triggered immediate evacuations, throwing the normal routine into disarray and sending parents into a frenzy.

The first wave of emailed threats targeted seven schools, notably even reaching Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar. Adding to the alarm, one of the threatened schools lies adjacent to the residence of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, who personally arrived at the site to evaluate the situation.

"I was watching TV, the school opposite to my house also got a threat mail. I came here to check," DK Shivakumar told reporters. "Till now it seems like a threat call. But we have to be very cautious about it," he added.

Upon receiving the threats, authorities swiftly responded, prioritizing the safety of students and staff. Schools were immediately evacuated, with students escorted out by teachers and staff following established emergency protocols. Parents were informed and rushed to pick up their children, while security personnel cordoned off the affected areas.

Bomb disposal squads were immediately deployed to conduct thorough searches of each school, meticulously scrutinizing every corner for any potential danger. The Bengaluru police launched a full-scale investigation to identify the source of the emails and apprehend the perpetrators behind this unsettling act.

"Certain schools in Bengaluru city have received emails today morning indicating 'bomb threat'. Anti-sabotage and bomb detection squads have been pressed into service to verify and ascertain. The calls seem to be a hoax. Even then, all efforts will be made to trace the culprits," the Bengaluru Police Commissioner said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation into the incident. “Security measures have been taken, and parents need not panic. I have instructed the police to inspect the schools and enhance security. A preliminary report has been received from the police department,” he said.

“First step is to search all the schools that have received the threat and then will check the schools in the vicinity in other police station limits. Only schools in Bengaluru have got this letter and the claim was that bombs were planted. We are verifying it and the process has started,” G. Parameshwara, Karnataka’s minister for home affairs said.

In April last year, around 15 schools received similar bomb threats which later turned out to be a hoax. In July 2022, another menacing email to a school was tracked down to its own Class X student. The student sent the mail from his father’s laptop to get exams postponed.

There was panic in schools in January too due to similar threats, but they all turned out to be pranks.

Also Read: Animal movie review: Ranbir Kapoor owns this saga of violence, gore and misogyny