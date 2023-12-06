55% Indians purchased ‘Made in China’ products in last 12 months; gadgets top the list: Report

scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Gadgets and electronic/ mobile accessories topped the list of the things in which Indians continue to spend money on 'Made in China' products

A LocalCircles survey found out the intention of Indian people towards purchase of Chinese products has changed in the last 12 months. The survey shows that 45 per cent of Indians surveyed did not purchase ‘Made in China’ products in the previous 12 months. Meanwhile, 55 per cent said they bought ‘Made in China’ products.

As the responses were more towards people buying ‘Made in China’ products, the survey further asked the respondents, “What are all the different categories of Made In China consumer products that you have purchased in the last 12 months?” People who responded to this question, among a total of 7,022, said that they bought more than one product.

Gadgets and electronic/ mobile accessories top the list of ‘Made in China’ products that Indians continue to spend on, as 56 per cent of people said that they bought gadgets, i.e. smartphones, smart watches, power banks, and other electronic or mobile accessories. 49 per cent indicated that they purchased festival lighting, lamps, candles, water guns, etc., 33 per cent said that they bought toys and stationery, 29 per cent indicated purchasing gift items,  26 per cent admitted buying consumer electronics and appliances (television, air purifiers, kettle, etc.), 26 per cent said they bought home products like lighting, furniture, etc., 15 per cent said they bought fashion products like apparel, bags, accessories, etc. and 15 per cent said they spent their money on some other ‘Made in China’ product.

The report further reveals that 63 per cent of Indians have reduced their ‘Made in China’ product purchases due to the current geo-political situation; 16% of them said they found Indian alternatives to be better in price and quality, with better customer service. 

The survey also states why people chose to reduce buying products ‘Made in China’. 63 per cent said they purchased more made in India products because of India-China geopolitical development, 16 per cent said they switched as the Indian alternative was a better price-quality combination, 16 per cent said that they chose made in India products because better customer service was available with those products, 13 per cent indicated that an alternative non-Chinese but foreign (non-Indian) product was available which has better price, quality and customer service combination hence the choice, 7 per cent stated that they just didn’t find as many ‘Made in China’ products in market, stores or online. In addition, 13 per cent said that they haven’t reduced buying ‘Made in China’ products.

When it comes to Chinese applications, the report shows that 23 per cent of Indian smartphone users surveyed have one or more Chinese apps installed on their phones.

While anti-China sentiments have grown, and appreciation and advantages of buying made in India products have increased, the shift away from Chinese products, particularly gadgets and electronic/ mobile accessories, prevail as it is the top category in which Indians continue to buy ‘Made in China’ products.

Also Read: India sees Influenza A resurgence as govt boosts preparedness in wake of pneumonia outbreak in China

 

Published on: Dec 06, 2023, 8:28 PM IST
