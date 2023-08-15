Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM Modi announces Vishwakarma Yojana, decries dynastic parties in Red Fort address

Independence Day 2023 updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked backed the women scientists behind the ambitious Chandrayaan mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in his address to the nation at the Red Fort. He also announced the Vishwakarma Yojana at a cost outlay of Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore to help the workers in the OBC community such as barbers, tanners, and blacksmiths among others. He said that the scheme will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti next month.
The Prime Minister also decried dynastic politics in his address and said that bhrashtachaar (corruption), parivaarvaad (dynasticism), and tushtikaran (appeasement) have destroyed India. Earlier in his address, PM also addressed the issue of Manipur crisis and said that many lives have been lost so far but the situation is improving now. He also said that the Centre and State governments are working together to tackle the issues ailing Manipur.
PM Modi arrived at the Red Fort and was welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He was also greeted by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the chiefs of the army, navy, and the air force. The Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour at the Red Fort.
Around 1,800 special guests along with their spouses participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. These guests included 400 sarpanches from over 600 villages, 250 guests from the Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 participants each from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 50 shram yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, 50 participants each from Khadi workers, those involved in border road construction, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana, and 50 participants who are primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen each.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory on traffic movement on August 15. Share markets will also remain closed on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. Trading will resume on the bourses from August 16.
On the occasion of Independence Day, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X formerly Twitter: "Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day! A month ago in Paris, my friend Narendra Modi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always".
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he has some eye-related problems. Kharge added that he had to hoist the national flag at his residence at 9:20 am as per protocols.
Kharge said: "Firstly, I have some eye-related problems. Secondly, I had to hoist the Tricolour at my residence at 9.20 am as per protocols. Then I had to come to the Congress office and hoist the Tricolour here too. So, I could not have reached here. The security is so tight that they don't let anyone else leave before the PM leaves...I thought that I will not be able to reach here on time...I thought it better to not go there to security situation and lack of time."
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in his address to party workers on Independence Day: "Former PM Pandit Nehru ji had established steel plants, created public sector units, cretaed employment opportunities for the youth of the nation. He also established IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, space research institute ISRO and laid foundation of atomic research in the country".
Commenting on PM Modi's appeal for peace in Manipur in his Independence Day speech, Congress in-charge of Manipur Bhakta Charan Das said: "If peace has returned to Manipur, then instead of addressing from Red Fort, the PM should go to Manipur and speak from there..."
"We have presented philosophies and the world is now connecting with India over them. For renewable energy sector, we said 'One Sun, One World, One Grid'. After Covid, we told the world that our approach should be of 'One World, One Help'. For the G20 Summit, we should focus on the idea of 'One World, One Family, One Future," says PM Modi in his Independence Day speech.
PM Modi said in his Red Fort address that he will count the successes of the Central government from the Red Fort again on the next Independence Day
"My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes; seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times," PM Modi said in his address to the nation.
Prime Minister Modi took aim at dynastic parties in India and said that their motto is 'Of the family, by the family, for the family'. He further said that some dynastic parties are harming India's interests and that these parties have pushed corruption and nepotism in public life.
Prime Minister Modi said if you want India to develop, we need to fight the devils of bhrashtachaar (corruption), parivaarvaad (dynasticism), and tushtikaran (appeasement). He also mentioned Pasmanda Muslims and Adivasi women in his address.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted citizens and said that the country needs to take certain things seriously. He said that India's flag should be that of a developed India in 2047, when India will usher in 100 years of its Independence.
During his Independence Day 2023 address, PM Modi said on women power across fields: "The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development..."
PM Modi said that these villages are not the last villages in the border but the country's first villages.
He said: "The Vibrant Border Villages were called the last villages of the country. We changed that mindset. They are not the last villages in the country. What you can see at the borders is the first village in my country...I am delighted that special guests of this event are 600 Pradhans of these border villages. They have come here at the Red Fort to be a part of this event".
Prime Minister Modi said that the government aims to make 2 crore lakhpati didis across villages in India. He added that women self-help groups (SHGs) will also be taught agri-tech and trained to operate and repair drones
During his Independence Day address, PM Modi said he told a senior minister of another country that girls have outdone boys in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) fields in India.
