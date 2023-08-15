Independence Day 2023 LIVE: PM Modi announces Vishwakarma Yojana, decries dynastic parties in Red Fort address

Independence Day 2023 updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked backed the women scientists behind the ambitious Chandrayaan mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in his address to the nation at the Red Fort. He also announced the Vishwakarma Yojana at a cost outlay of Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore to help the workers in the OBC community such as barbers, tanners, and blacksmiths among others. He said that the scheme will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti next month.

The Prime Minister also decried dynastic politics in his address and said that bhrashtachaar (corruption), parivaarvaad (dynasticism), and tushtikaran (appeasement) have destroyed India. Earlier in his address, PM also addressed the issue of Manipur crisis and said that many lives have been lost so far but the situation is improving now. He also said that the Centre and State governments are working together to tackle the issues ailing Manipur.

PM Modi arrived at the Red Fort and was welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He was also greeted by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the chiefs of the army, navy, and the air force. The Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour at the Red Fort.

Around 1,800 special guests along with their spouses participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. These guests included 400 sarpanches from over 600 villages, 250 guests from the Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 participants each from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 50 shram yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, 50 participants each from Khadi workers, those involved in border road construction, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana, and 50 participants who are primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen each.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory on traffic movement on August 15. Share markets will also remain closed on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. Trading will resume on the bourses from August 16.

