PM Modi Independence Day speech highlights: From Manipur violence, anti-corruption fight to Chandrayaan mission

Independence Day speech 2023: PM Narendra Modi delivered his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech on Tuesday. Today's speech is also his last before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi started the day by unfurling the country’s national flag at the Red Fort and paying tributes to the freedom fighters. During his speech at Red Fort, PM Modi touched upon pressing issues from Manipur violence, corruption to welfare schemes and India's development in the post pandemic world.

Here are the top highlights of his speech on 77th Independence Day:

1. The Prime Minister spoke on the Manipur situation early on in his speech. He said: "The country stands with the people of Manipur...Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government are making all efforts to find a resolution."

2. Speaking about his government's vision and impact on the economy, PM Modi said the results of the present reforms and policies will be visible in the next 1,000 years. "Our decisions, and sacrifices in this period will impact the next 1,000 years. India is marching ahead with new confidence and resolve. Demography, democracy, and diversity have the potential to realise all dreams of the country."

3. Talking about India's growing role in future technology and innovation, Modi said: "India's rise and development is resulting in renewed global confidence in the country. The world is technology-driven, and with its talent in technology, India will have a new role and impact on the global stage."

4. PM Modi further added that India's technological prowess is propelling the nation into a new era of global influence. "I am confident that in 2047 when India marks 100 years of its independence, it will be a developed nation. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources…," Modi said on Tuesday.

5. Talking about Indian startups and power of youth, PM Modi lauded the contribution of the youth and said: "Those from tier 2 and tier 3 cities also making a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups. The world is technology-driven. With its talent in technology, India will have a new role and impact on the global stage. India's biggest capability is trust - people's trust in the government, in the country's bright future and the world's trust in India," the prime minister said.

6. The prime minister also spoke about women-led development and women empowerment in the country. Speaking about the importance of women-led development, PM Modi mentioned how women scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are leading the Chandrayaan mission. "Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development," he said.

7. He further lauded the contributions of women self-help groups in the country and said it is his dream to make two crore 'lakhpati didis' in the coming years. "It is my dream to make two crore 'lakhpati didis' in the country. Today, 10 crore women are associated with women self-help groups," the prime minister added.

8. Talking about government initiatives and policies, the Prime Minister claimed that the government has been successful in keeping corruption at bay. He said: "The government's every moment, every rupee is going towards the welfare of citizens. The government and citizens are united and we built a strong economy and stopped leakages."

He said: "My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes; seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times."

9. On the economic front, PM Modi addressed the issue of inflation, and said India has comparatively effective control over it.

He said: "Inflation has gripped the entire global economy...It's unfortunate that when we import essential goods, we also import inflation. However, India has made extensive efforts to curb inflation...We cannot be complacent simply because our situation is comparatively better than the global scenario. I am committed to taking further measures to alleviate the burden of inflation on our citizens. We will take those steps, and my endeavours will persist..."

10. PM Modi further said that his government is dedicated in steering India on a path of growth, innovation, and inclusive progress. "In 2014, when we assumed power, India was ranked 10th in the global economic hierarchy. Today, through the collective endeavors of 140 crore Indians, we have climbed to the fifth position. This achievement did not occur by chance."

11. Further talking about India's performance at the global stage, Modi said that the world is closely watching India's capabilities, and people should make the most of the situation.

"India is hosting the G20 Summit. Several G20 events are being held across the country. The world is now watching India's diversity and capabilities with great enthusiasm. The ball is in our court and we should not let go of the opportunity. No ifs and buts on anyone's mind about India's capabilities. Global experts say that India will not stop now. All rating agencies are lauding the country," the prime minister said.

