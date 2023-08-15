Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi hails ISRO's women scientists in Independence Day speech

Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation from the Red Fort, hailed the women achievers of India and lauded their contributions to the development of the nation. Speaking about the importance of women-led development, PM Modi mentioned how women scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are leading the Chandrayaan mission.

"The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development...," PM Modi said.

Earlier, ISRO said that there are about 54 female engineers/scientists who worked directly in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

It comprises an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

After its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered into the lunar orbit on August 5, following which two orbit reduction manoeuvres were carried out on August 6 and 9.

On Monday, ISRO said that India's ambitious lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, has entered a critical phase - orbit circularisation - in preparation for its Moon landing.

In the Independence Day speech, PM Modi also thanked women for their contribution to the Indian economy. He said: "I want to thank the mothers, sisters and daughters for women-led development."

"I want to thank the mothers, sisters and daughters of my country for their capability. I want to thank the farmers for their efforts that India is moving ahead in the agriculture sector. I thank the workers and laborers for their contribution as India is moving modernity," PM Modi said at Red Fort.

PM Modi also added that the world is aware of the capabilities of India’s common people. "...It is certain that India's capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust. These new heights of trust will go ahead with the new capabilities. Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit. In the past year, the manner in which several events of the G20 were held in every corner of India has made the world aware of the capability of India's common people, India's diversity..."

PM Modi also hailed the yuva shakti and said he has full faith in today's youth. “There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities."

