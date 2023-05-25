80-year-old Howrah Bridge to undergo health checkup after 11 years

The 80-year-old Howrah Bridge is set to undergo a health checkup after a gap of 11 years, as per a top official in Kolkata in charge of maintaining the structure. IIT Madras will also consult with the checkup, Kolkata port chairman Rathendra Raman said.

"We have decided to conduct an in-depth study on the health of the Howrah Bridge, which hasn't been done for over a decade. This study will provide us with valuable insights on how to improve the bridge's lifespan," Raman was quoted as saying by PTI.

The health checkup will help provide updates on factors such as corrosion and fatigue plaguing the bridge.

The National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways & Coasts (NTCPWC), a division of IIT Madras, has been brought in for a consultation and will assist and advise the port authorities in the checkup.

The bridge last underwent a checkup 11 years ago with the expertise of RITES.

Raman stated that other parties could be taken in for consultation if necessary.

The health checkup will also be accompanied by a routine maintenance, he added.

Prior to the checkup, the port authorities had already begun work scrapping the bituminous road surface. A new layer would be added to reduce the load on the bridge.

The Howrah Bridge, also called Rabindra Setu, was inaugurated in 1943. The 80-year-old bridge connects the cities of Howrah and Kolkata and runs a length of 405 metres with a width of 21.6 metres.

On an average day, the bridge allows the passage of approximately 80,000 vehicles, in addition to 400,000 pedestrians.

Acknowledging the contributions of the bridge over 80 years, the Kolkata port aims to increase its longevity, as per a senior official.

"The goal is to identify effective strategies to address these challenges and to ensure the longevity of the bridge," the official added.