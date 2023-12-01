Actor Ranveer Singh joins sexual wellness brand Bold Care as co-owner

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has partnered with Bold Care, a D2C sexual wellness brand, as a co-owner.

"This comes in as a significant move since sexual health and wellness, a brand category which is otherwise considered unconventional, gets mainstream attention with this announcement. It’s the first step to normalise this taboo topic in society," said the firm.

Bold Care provides science-backed solutions for intimate health issues.

Rajat Jadhav, CEO at Bold Care, said: “We're absolutely thrilled to finally announce Ranveer as a co-owner at Bold Care! His involvement over the past year has been nothing short of incredible, deeply engaging in every facet of our business. This is going to be an iconic partnership, something India hasn’t seen before!"

He further added: “Bold Care has always championed the cause of normalizing conversations around men's health issues, especially sexual health. We're truly dedicated to offering effective and stigma-free solutions. From the very beginning, Ranveer has been passionately aligned with this vision and now, as we embark on this exhilarating new chapter together, we're more energized than ever to make a significant impact. Here's to the next big leap with Ranveer on board – it's going to be an amazing ride!”

Ranveer Singh said: “I am pleased to come on board as the face and co-owner of Bold Care. Together we are committed towards normalising conversations about sexual health and wellness, a topic that traditionally comes with stigma and taboo. People, especially men are misinformed and shy to seek help. With this, we are doing our bit to help to bring about a positive change in society.”

He further said: “I have always felt that this category needs more openness and acceptance in our society. That thought led to me endorsing a condom brand at a relatively early stage of my career. This time around it’s a greater investment that one is making. We are probably one of the most sexually active societies in the world. This needs to be done. “

Launched in 2021, Bold Care has an annual recurring revenue of Rs 40 crore and sold more than 3 lakh units of condoms within 10 months of the launch. The company has processed more than 15 lakh orders.