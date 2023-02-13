Aero India Show 2023: US Air Force's F-35 jets make debut for 'strategic show of support'

In an apparent display of support for Indo-US relations, two American F-35 fighter planes made their historic debut at the Aero India event in Bengaluru today.This comes against the backdrop of the continuing Ukraine-Russia war and a fresh determination to strengthen the two countries' defence and security ties.



The US F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will impress onlookers with a demonstration of its unique aviation capabilities after travelling from Hill Air Force Base in Utah.



The F-35A Lightning II from Alaska's Eielson Air Force Base will be on static exhibit.



At the Air Force Station at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru, the 14th iteration of Aero India 2023 was officially launched today.



The 4-stage fan, 6-stage compressor, annular combustor, single-stage high-pressure turbine, and two-stage low-pressure turbine make up the F-35's engine, which generates 43,000 pounds of thrust.



Aside from the F-35, an F-16 Fighting Falcon couple will do daily aerial displays from February 13 to 17, demonstrating the capability of one of the USAF's best fighter jets. The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornets are multirole warplanes on static exhibit.



Major General Julian C. Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, said, "The F-35 represents the leading edge of US fighter technology. Aero India is an ideal forum to showcase the most advanced, capable, lethal, and interoperable weapons systems the US has to offer. This system, and others, are designed to penetrate and defeat advanced adversary air defences."



The size of the US delegation, according to Charge d'Affaires Ambassador A Elizabeth Jones, "shows that the US-India strategic alliance is one of our most vital ties," she stated on Sunday.



"India and the United States are working together in so many ways to ensure a free and open, prosperous, connected, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, where our democracies can thrive," said Ambassador Jones.



"As partners, we're working together to address climate change; improve global health and prepare for new pandemics; cooperate on cyber challenges; build quality infrastructure; and ensure sustainable supply chains. We're strengthening our cooperation on critical technologies, from space components to semiconductors,"Jones said.



Jedidiah P Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, said, "These close partnerships have generated tens of thousands of jobs in India and enabled critical transfers of technology and manufacturing expertise to India. US companies have established engineering centres and manufacturing hubs, and have also invested in building R&D centres that harness India's incredibly talented scientists and engineers to advance cutting-edge R&D projects."

Also Read: 'Employs 900,000': UK PM Rishi Sunak is all praise for fashion industry, London Fashion Week