Air India horror: 'How can he do it? He has an 18-year-old daughter,' says father of man who urinated on co-passenger

The father of Shankar Mishra, the 34-year-old man who urinated on a elderly woman onboard an New York-Delhi Air India flight, has defended his son saying the aggrieved lady is "like his mother". Shyam Mishra said the case against his son is a false one.

Speaking exclusively to India Today TV, Shyam Mishra, father of Shankar Mishra, said: "This is a totally false case. My son was traveling from the US. He had not slept for 72 hours. After dinner, he might have taken a drink on the flight and slept. What happened after that even he does not know. It's very difficult to prove. From what I understand,he was questioned by airline staff after he woke up."

He also denied that his son urinated on the woman. "I don't think he would have done this. The woman is 72-years-old, she is like a mother to him," he said, claiming that that there are no eyewitnesses to the incident.

"My son is a 34-year-old man. How can he do it? He is married and has an 18-year-old daughter," Shyam Mishra told ANI.

When asked why his son apologised to the woman if he did not do anything, Shyam Mishra claimed that his son did that under pressure. "She had demanded some money which was sent. There must be some issues which remain unresolved hence she filed complaint," he told India Today TV.

Meanwhile, US financial services company Wells Fargo on Friday said it has sacked Mishra, saying that the allegations were ''deeply disturbing''.

''This individual has been terminated from Well Fargo,'' the firm said in a statement.

The company further said it holds its employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and ''we find these allegations deeply disturbing.'' ''We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiry be directed to them,'' the statement added.

The shocking incident happened in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

