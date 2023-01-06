Air India horror: 'Full facts aren't out,' says father of Shankar Mishra, the man who urinated on co-flier

Shankar Mishra, the man who urinated on a woman on New York-Delhi Air India flight had not slept for 72 hours after the incident, his father claimed.



Speaking to India Today TV, Shyam Mishra, father of Shankar Mishra, said, "This is a totally false case. My son was traveling from the US. He had not slept for 72 hours. He might have taken a drink on the flight and slept. What happened after that even he doesn't know. It's very difficult to prove."



In addition, the father denied that his son had peed on the woman. "I don't think he would have done this. The woman is 72-years-old, she is like a mother to him," he said, adding that there are no eyewitnesses to the incident.

India Today speaks to #ShankarMishra's father, who says "my son can't do such thing to an elderly woman who is like mother to him" #7at7 with @preetichoudhry | #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/HijMmdU91I January 6, 2023



Shankar Mishra is currently missing. When asked about his son's whereabouts, Shyam Mishra stated, "I am also trying to contact him. When I get to know, I will inform."

Shankar Mishra paid the woman Rs 15,000 and had her clothing and bags cleaned, as per the WhatsApp chats.

In a statement earlier on Friday, Mishra's attorneys claimed that he had the woman's clothing and bags cleaned on November 28 and delivered on November 30. The incident happened on November 26, 2022. The money was transferred via Paytm on November 28 but was returned by the woman's daughter on December 19.

Meanwhile, US financial services company Wells Fargo announced on Friday that it had fired Mishra due to the "deeply disturbing" nature of the allegations.

''This individual has been terminated from Well Fargo,'' the firm said in a statement.

