Amritsar-bound Air India Express from Dubai diverted to Karachi amid medical emergency

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Amritsar was diverted to Karachi on October 15 due to a medical emergency.

According to the airline, a passenger onboard the flight developed a medical complication. The pilot decided to divert the flight to Karachi, which was the closest airport, in order to provide the passenger with immediate medical assistance.

The passenger was disembarked in Karachi and taken to a hospital for further treatment. The flight then continued on to Amritsar.

An Air India Express spokesperson said, "A guest on board our Dubai-Amritsar flight had a sudden medical complication inflight (October 14), and the crew opted to divert to Karachi, given that it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance. The flight departed from Dubai at 08.51 AM local time and landed in Karachi at 12.30 PM local time."

"The airline closely coordinated with the airport and local authorities, and the guest was provided immediate medical services after landing. The airport doctor at Karachi administered required medication and after medical assessment the pax was cleared to fly by the airport medical team. The flight departed from Karachi at 2.30 PM local time on its way to Amritsar," the spokesperson further said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Following the event, the airline spokesperson expressed gratitude to the local authorities at Karachi airport for their assistance.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to the local authorities at Karachi airport for their immediate response and help," the statement said.

In July 2023, a Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur airport due to a passenger's medical emergency. The passenger, a 65-year-old man, had collapsed on the flight. He was rushed to a hospital upon landing, but he was pronounced dead.

On June 6, an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco made an emergency landing in Magadan, Russia, due to a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members.

