Anantnag encounter: Terrorist received cover fire from Pak, says India Army

One of the three terrorists who attempted to cross the LoC into India at Uri town in the Baramulla district received cover fire from Pakistani forces, said Brigadier PMS Dhillon, commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade of the Indian Army.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri town of Baramulla district, said Dhillon.

Sharing the details, Dhillon informed that the bodies of two terrorists were recovered. The retrieval of the body of the third terrorist was disrupted by the firing from a Pakistani post in the area.

At a media briefing, Dhillon said, "Based on specific inputs, in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and J&K police, an infiltration bid was foiled on Saturday. Three terrorists tried to infiltrate and were engaged by alert troops. Two were eliminated and their bodies recovered; the third terrorist was killed, but the retrieval of the body was interfered with because of the firing by Pakistan post in the vicinity of LoC.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, J&K Police, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, started the proceedings to declare as proclaimed offenders 13 natives of Kishtwar district, who have been allegedly involved in acts of terrorism, operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

Khalil Poswal, Kishtwar SSP, said that the police are committed to maintaining law and order in the area and ensuring the safety and security of the region. “We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to bring these individuals to justice following due process of law,” he said.

"The proceedings under CrPC Section 82 (proclamation for person absconding) have been launched due to continued evasion of authorities by these individuals, who are believed to be absconding," said the SSP.

