scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
Anantnag encounter: Terrorist received cover fire from Pak, says India Army

Feedback

Anantnag encounter: Terrorist received cover fire from Pak, says India Army

One of the three terrorists who attempted to cross the LoC into India at Uri town in the Baramulla district received cover fire from Pakistani forces, said Brigadier PMS Dhillon, commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade of the Indian Army.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri town of Baramulla district, said Dhillon The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri town of Baramulla district, said Dhillon
SUMMARY
  • One of the three terrorists who attempted to cross the LoC into India at Uri town in the Baramulla district received cover fire from Pakistani forces
  • The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri town of Baramulla district
  • "The proceedings under CrPC Section 82 (proclamation for person absconding) have been launched due to continued evasion of authorities by these individuals, who are believed to be absconding," said the SSP

One of the three terrorists who attempted to cross the LoC into India at Uri town in the Baramulla district received cover fire from Pakistani forces, said Brigadier PMS Dhillon, commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade of the Indian Army. 

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri town of Baramulla district, said Dhillon.

Sharing the details, Dhillon informed that the bodies of two terrorists were recovered.  The retrieval of the body of the third terrorist was disrupted by the firing from a Pakistani post in the area.

At a media briefing, Dhillon said, "Based on specific inputs, in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and J&K police, an infiltration bid was foiled on Saturday. Three terrorists tried to infiltrate and were engaged by alert troops. Two were eliminated and their bodies recovered; the third terrorist was killed, but the retrieval of the body was interfered with because of the firing by Pakistan post in the vicinity of LoC.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, J&K Police, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, started the proceedings to declare as proclaimed offenders 13 natives of Kishtwar district, who have been allegedly involved in acts of terrorism, operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

Khalil Poswal, Kishtwar SSP, said that the police are committed to maintaining law and order in the area and ensuring the safety and security of the region. “We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to bring these individuals to justice following due process of law,” he said.

"The proceedings under CrPC Section 82 (proclamation for person absconding) have been launched due to continued evasion of authorities by these individuals, who are believed to be absconding," said the SSP. 

The encounter started early on Wednesday ( September 13) but is still going on because of the difficult terrain and bad weather. The soldiers had to climb a very difficult area that have a deep ditch on one side and forests on the other to catch terrorists who entered the country from Pakistan. The terrorists have been hiding in the forest from several days. An intelligence report revealed their location leading to a gunfight between the Indian Army and them.

Published on: Sep 17, 2023, 9:34 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement