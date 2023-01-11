Andhra: Stones pelted on Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam days before flag off by PM Modi

Stones were pelted on Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam, which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19, said Divisional Railway Manager on Wednesday. The incident occurred during maintenance.

Glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat train was damaged near Visakhapatnam's Kancharapalem area and further probe is underway, said DRM.

Speaking to India Today, DRM Anup said, "Today, at around 6:30 PM, the Vande Bharat train moving from Vishakapatnam Railway Station to Coaching Complex was damaged by stone pelting by unidentified anti-social elements. The RPF has registered a case and is investigating the matter."

The train was set to be flagged off from Secunderabad Railway Station by PM Modi. It was scheduled to operate between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours. The intermediate stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.

On January 3 and 4, the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones.

The semi-high speed electric train, running between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, both in West Bengal, passes through Bihar with a brief halt at Barsoi in Katihar district, adjoining Kishanganj. Vande Bharat Express between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri railway stations was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 and commercial service on the route started on January 1.

With inputs from Abdul Basheer