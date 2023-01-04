Stones thrown at Vande Bharat Express for second time in Bengal; BJP demands NIA investigation

Stones were thrown at the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday for the second time in two days. As per reports, the incident took place near the New Jalpaiguri station.

Window panes of coaches C-3 and C-6 of the train suffered damage, India Today reported.

Earlier on Monday, stones were pelted at the train near Kumarganj station in West Bengal’s Malda. The window panes of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train were shattered and the door glass got cracked.

Commenting on the incident, the Eastern Railways had said, “On 02.01.2023 at about 17:50 hrs, information received from on duty T.E party of T.N 22302 Vande Bharat Exp. was pelted with stones on coach no. C13 after crossing Kumarganj station under IPF Samsi. As a result, the door glass got cracked. The train escort contained 01 ASI along with 04 staff with Arms and Ammn. of RPF POST D-Shed MLDT.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2022, virtually flagged off the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express in Kolkata.

The recent incidents have led to a political war, with the BJP demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation.

"Unfortunate and sickening. Stones pelted at India's pride Vande Bharat Express in WB's Malda district.Is this revenge for 'Jai Shree Ram' chants on the Inaugural day? I urge @PMOIndia & @RailMinIndia to handover the probe to @NIA_India & punish the perpetrator (sic)," Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted on Monday.

About the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train

The seventh Vande Bharat train has stops at Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda town, and Barsoi. The train has 16 coaches in total, including two for drivers and two executive coaches with the rest being normal chair cars. There are 78 seats in each chair car and two rows with the specially designed tables.

Prime Minister was scheduled to flag off the Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata, but due to his mother's demise, he attended the programme virtually. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over PM Modi's mother's death and thanked him for virtually inaugurating the Vande Bharat train in Kolkata.

