'Bengaluru IT companies should declare permanent WFH,' say netizens amid city's traffic problems

With Bengaluru's traffic problems hogging limelight for all the wrong reasons, netizens said till the issues plaguing the city are fixed, IT companies should declare permanent work from home.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru's tech hub, the Outer Ring Road (ORR), bore the brunt of the traffic congestion, with commuters reporting being stuck for over five hours.

Many frustrated commuters took to X to share their harrowing experiences. They advised fellow commuters to either stay back at their offices until 9 pm or avoid using routes such as ORR, Marathahalli, Sarjapura, and Silk Board. Some said it took them a massive five hours to travel 15 kms. Some people even claimed that a school bus dropped kids home from school at 8 pm, owing to massive traffic in Bengaluru, which was part of the reason for celebrated stand-up comedian Trevor Noah to cancel his shows in Bengaluru.

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said Noah cancelling the shows is "a blot on Bangalore’s tech image".

Netizens said under such circumstances work from home is the best alternative for the 'Silicon Valley of India' even though moonlighting is the obvious concern.

"WFH works for both employees & employers. During Covid times, there were no issues around productivity, no client escalations too. In person collaboration is important & can happen for a day or two in a week," said an user of X (formerly Twitter).

WFH works for both employees & employers.

During Covid times, there were no issues around productivity, no client escalations too.

In person collaboration is important & can happen for a day or two in a week.

Only hardcore Saddists call their staff to office everyday. Period! — Amarnath Shivashankar (@Amara_Bengaluru) September 27, 2023

It's time to take action by IT companies and Govt to give wfh to the employees or find solutions to reduce the traffic ..Worst situation experienced yesterday almost took 5 hours to reach 15 kms from ofc to home 😔😔#BengaluruTraffic #Bengaluru#ORRTraffic #Traffic #MassiveJam pic.twitter.com/6B45ffBZnU — Manisha swarnakar (@Maisha_1882019) September 28, 2023

All IT companies ceo need to rethink on this! Is mental breakdown here. Is better to bring wfh. #bangaloretraffic#Bangalore #Bengaluru #BengaluruBandh pic.twitter.com/WVbRbT6lAW — Jerusha John Lechler (@angeljerusha) September 27, 2023

No city is in need of the remote work model as much as Bengaluru - IT companies should allow their staff to WFH and Gov (state, central) should amend laws to allow this to happen - nothing else is going to work. We've gone way past commute solutions #bangaloretraffic #ORRTraffic — ashenai (@ashenai) September 28, 2023

Bengaluru IT companies shld declare permanent WFH. This is the only way to save the city from traffic problem. — Messilious (@aham_yogini) September 28, 2023

BJP's Tejasvi Surya said Congress government should get the Metro going on the Hoodi to Baiyappanahalli stretch.

"Instead of waiting for some VIP to cut a ribbon and inaugurate, let’s throw open KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli line to commuters, say tomorrow?" said Surya on X.

This stretch between Hoodi to Baiyappanahalli should normally take less than 10 minutes in the Metro. But take a look how long it takes by road.



This has been plight of Bangaloreans owing to repeated postponement of deadlines by BMRCL. They are dejected by these never-ending… pic.twitter.com/nJa3a33iby — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 27, 2023

Urban expert RK Mishra told India Today, “It’s been five months since the Congress government took over. None of the development work has started as inquiries are being conducted on corruption charges against the previous government. Contractors are not being paid. Even potholes are not being filled.”

“The traffic issue can be solved via better public transport. But in Bengaluru, one cannot even walk to the bus stop due to the lack of proper footpaths. No roads are devoid of potholes in Bengaluru. All roads need to be reimagined,” he said.

With inputs from India Today