Board exams twice a year, students of classes 11, 12 need to study two languages: Govt

Class 11, 12 students need to study two languages, at least one language must be Indian, stated Ministry of Education's new curriculum framework on Wednesday.

Board exams will be conducted twice a year and students will be allowed to retain best score, the framework added.

Choice of subjects in classes 11,12 will not be restricted to streams, students to get flexibility to choose, as per the framework.

Current practice of ‘covering’ textbooks in classroom will be avoided and cost of textbooks to be optimised, said MoE.

School boards to develop capacities to offer ‘on demand’ exams in due course of time, stated MoE's new curriculum framework.

Board exam test developers and evaluators will go through university-certified courses before taking up this work, said the framework.

According to ministry officials, the curriculum, as per the New Education Policy (NEP), is ready and textbooks will be developed on its basis for the 2024 academic session, reported PTI on Wednesday.

In order to make the board exams “easier” from the current “high stakes” practice, the examination will assess the understanding and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorisation.

“Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score,” it said.

The choice of subjects in classes 11 and 12 will not be restricted to streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce to get flexibility to choose.