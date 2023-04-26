BT Mindrush: Tata's Chairman N Chandrasekaran reveals company's semiconductor manufacturing plans

Tata Son’s chairman N Chandrasekaran, who is serious about foraying into the semiconductor industry, shared the company’s plan of action at Business Today’s Mind Rush. As the company plans to spend a part of its $90-billion investment in setting up ATMP and semiconductor fab, Chandrasekaran shared that the company will do entire vertical integration.

Tata Group’s plan to manufacture semiconductors in India is very much on but will take a little time because the company plans to go through the sequence because it is a very big investment.

“We will start with manufacturing. Then we'll get into assembly and packaging, then the next stage will be semiconductor testing. Then fabless, we will do the design. And then and then we get into the fab. That are the stages of integration we will go through, but probably not for a very long period, probably a much shorter cycle,” said Chandrasekaran.

As semiconductor manufacturing involves a big investment, Chandrasekaran has figured out the plan already. “We got to make sure that we are doing the right thing and we are investing in the right node. And before that, we have our own architecture, we will have our own electrical electronic architecture. And this will be for global markets.”

As the salt-to-steel conglomerate intends to invest $90 billion in this space across the group companies over the next five years, and intends to foray into advanced chip manufacturing, popularly known as fabs, in a few years, just last week it had appointed semiconductor veteran Randhir Thakur as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd (TEPL). Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, the greenfield venture which was incorporated in 2020, has expertise in manufacturing precision electronic components and has a manufacturing facility in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

With over forty years of experience, Thakur has worked at leading tech companies, right from Applied Materials to SanDisk to Intel. He is also a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Oklahoma and has 300 patents in the semiconductor field. Given his extensive expertise in the field of semiconductors, industry veterans believe he is just the right man for leading Tata’s Semiconductor ambition.