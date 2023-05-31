Cabinet approves foodgrain storage scheme in co-operative sector at the cost of Rs 1 lakh crore

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved a scheme worth Rs 1 lakh crore to increase foodgrain storage capacity by 700 lakh tonne in the co-operative sector. At present, the grain storage capacity in the country is about 1,450 lakh tonne.

In the next five years, the storage will expand to 2,150 lakh tonne.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur termed the proposed scheme as the "world's largest foodgrain storage programme" in the cooperative sector, according to a PTI report.

As part of the scheme, a godown of a capacity of 2,000 tonnes will be constructed in every block. Moreover, an inter-ministerial committee will be formed for this.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today approved the constitution and empowerment of an Inter Ministerial Committee (IMC) for facilitation of the “World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector” by convergence of various schemes of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Ministry of Food Processing Industries," a PIB release said.

According to Thakur, the move is aimed to reduced the damage of food grains due to lack of storage facilities, help in checking distress sales by farmers, reduce import dependence and create employment opportunities in rural India.

The minister said more storage capacity will reduce transportation costs for farmers and strengthen food security.

India annually produces about 3,100 lakh tonne of foodgrains, but the existing godowns can store only up to 47 per cent of the produce.

