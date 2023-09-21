Canadian PM Justin Trudeau turned down India's Presidential suite offer during G20 summit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to stay in the presidential suite offered by India during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023, India Today quoted sources as saying. The suite was reportedly booked for Trudeau in The Lalit hotel in New Delhi, but he chose to stay in a regular room instead.

Indian intelligence officials were reportedly concerned about Trudeau's decision to refuse the presidential suite. As per the report, a separate presidential suite was reserved for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at The Lalit hotel in New Delhi, but he did not utilise it for a single day. Instead, the Canadian Prime Minister remained in a regular hotel room on his trip to India.

The government had booked VVIP hotels for all the heads of state and delegates in Delhi for the G20 Summit in 2023.

The Delhi Police and various security agencies were in charge of all presidential suite protection.

Even after that, the Canadian Prime Minister stayed in a regular hotel room rather than the presidential suite.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was originally scheduled to stay in India for three days, from September 8 to September 10, to attend the G20 Summit. However, due to a plane breakdown, his stay was extended by two days. Another plane was dispatched from Canada to bring him back, resulting in a five-day stay instead of the originally planned three days.

Trudeau's plane broke down on September 10, just hours before he was scheduled to depart from India. The plane was reportedly experiencing technical difficulties, and it was deemed unsafe to fly.

During the summit, around 30 hotels in Delhi-NCR occupied delegates and heads of state.

US President Joe Biden stayed at the ITC Maurya Sheraton, while Chinese Premier Li Qiang stayed at the Taj Palace. The G20 delegates were housed in 23 hotels in Delhi and nine in the NCR, India Today quoted sources as saying.

Central paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, and Delhi Police teams were involved in different ways to ensure the security of foreign guests during the G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of India conducted several meetings to discuss the security arrangements for the G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023. The MHA is the nodal ministry for the G20 Summit and is responsible for coordinating the security arrangements with all the relevant stakeholders.

The MHA deployed 50 teams of CRPF guards for the security of the G20 delegates. The CRPF is the largest central paramilitary force in India and is known for its expertise in VIP security.

The CRPF also organised a team of 1,000 personnel at the VIP Security Training Centre in Greater Noida. This team was responsible for training the CRPF guards and other security personnel on the latest security procedures and protocols.

