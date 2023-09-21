India suspends visa services to Canadians applying from foreign countries

India has confirmed that the suspension of all new visa applications from Canadian citizens is not limited to those applying from within India. The suspension applies to all new visa applications from Canadian citizens, regardless of where they are applying from.

As per the official confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a Canadian citizen would not be able to apply for an Indian visa even if he/she is living in any other country. "No visas to Canadians applying from other countries too," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

MEA, earlier in the day, announced an indefinite suspension of its visa services in Canada due to perceived security threats. This decision follows reports of discrepancies to the functioning of officials at the High Commission and various consulates stationed across Canada.

Arindam Bagchi, speaking during a press conference, stated that India will examine the issue on a regular basis.

"You are aware of the security threats being faced by our High Commission and Consulates in Canada. This has disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly, our High Commission and Consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications. We will be reviewing the situation on a regular basis," Arindam Bagchi said.

Speaking about increasing security at the Indian Consulate in Canada, Bagchi said, "We have always believed that it is the host government's responsibility to provide security. Some places we have our own security posture also. But, I don't want to discuss security measures in public. That's not an appropriate situation".

The senior official reportedly alleged that terrorists in Canada have access to a "safe heaven."

"Safe haven is being provided in Canada. We want the Canadian government not to do so and take action against those who have terrorism charges or send them to India to face justice. We have sought extradition of around 20-25 individuals over the years, but the response has not been helpful at all," Bagchi said.

India suspended visa services in Canada days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of "potential" involvement in the June assassination of a Khalistani separatist.

A private company that was hired to conduct preliminary screening of Canadian visa applicants said on its website that Indian visa services have been "suspended until further notice."

