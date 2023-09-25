Cauvery dispute: Bengaluru braces for bandh on Tuesday; what's closed, what's open

Bengaluru is set to observe a complete shutdown on September 26, as pro-Kannada and farmer organisations have announced a citywide Bandh (strike) due to the contentious release of the Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.

Farmers and pro-Kannada organisations have called for a bandh on Tuesday from 6am to 6pm.

The bandh is expected to disrupt normal life in the city, with schools, colleges, government offices, banks, ATMs, public and private transport, shops, commercial establishments, and restaurants and hotels expected to be closed. Essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, medical shops, emergency services, petrol pumps, and water supply, electricity, and sanitation services are expected to remain open.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for additional 15 days, based on a recommendation by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

Here’s what will remain open in Bengaluru on September 26:

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that Namma Metro services will continue to operate without interruption. Essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, medical shops, and government offices will remain open and functional.

Here’s what will remain shut in Bengaluru on September 26:

Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association, acknowledged the company's involvement in the bandh in Bengaluru. The bandh is also expected to have an impact on airport taxis.

Bus services will be disrupted because the AITUC-backed KSRTC Staff & Workers Federation, a major union, has decided to participate in the bandh.

Although Shashikumar, the general secretary of the Private Schools Union, declared that they will show their solidarity by wearing black bands around their arms, many schools and colleges are yet to declare a holiday.

The hotel and restaurant groups expressed their support for the bandh and said that their establishments will remain closed.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air said "there may be an impact on public transport facilities for travel to and from the airport".

"Due to the Bandh declared in Bengaluru on 26 Sep 2023, there may be an impact on public transport facilities for travel to and from the airport. To ensure a seamless experience, we recommend that you plan for extra travel time and reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to the departure of your Akasa Air flight. Please check your flight status here: https://bit.ly/qpfltsts," posted Akasa Air on X platform (formerly Twitter).

Akasa Air also offered its customers an option to book an alternate, available flight at no additional cost.

"In case you choose not to travel to or from Bengaluru on 26 Sep 2023, you may request to be rebooked on an alternate, available flight at no additional cost, by calling our Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131," said Akasa Air.

#TravelUpdate: Due to the Bangalore Bandh declared on 26th September'23, local transport facilities may be affected. Passengers are advised to allow sufficient time for their journey and report at least 180 minutes prior to the departure time to avoid any last-minute hassle. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 25, 2023

"Due to the Bangalore Bandh declared on 26th September'23, local transport facilities may be affected. Passengers are advised to allow sufficient time for their journey and report at least 180 minutes prior to the departure time to avoid any last-minute hassle," said SpiceJet on X.

The Kannada film industry has expressed support for the bandh and hence, the movie theatres in the city are expected to remain closed.

