Cauvery water dispute: Farmers in Tamil Nadu's Trichy protest by holding rats in their mouths

A group of Tamil Nadu farmers in Tiruchirappalli held dead rats in their mouths to protest against the Karnataka government and demand the release of Cauvery water to the state from Karnataka.

On Tuesday, National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers' Association Tamil Nadu unit president Ayyakannu is leading the protest in Trichy.

The protestors demanded the sharing of Cauvery water to save the standing 'kuruvai' crop cultivation in Tamil Nadu. Earlier a group of farmers in Trichy on Sunday staged a protest in Cauvery River water over the ongoing dispute with Karnataka. The farmers were demanding the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | A group of Tamil Nadu farmers in Tiruchirappalli holding dead rats in their mouths protest against the Karnataka government and demand the release of Cauvery water to the state from Karnataka pic.twitter.com/CwQyVelyjF — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023

Meanwhile, farmers across Karnataka have been protesting since the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) ordered the state to release 5,000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective from September 13.

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah appealed to all parties to not do politics on the issue. "It's most unfortunate that BJP and JDS both are doing politics in cauvery issue. Its just because for politics, not for the people of the state or the people, when they said we'll call for bandh, they have all the right to call bandh. But there is SC verdict regards to this. When we excise our fundamental rights, other shouldn't be disturbed, that's what SC said" Siddaramiah said.

"So far there is no distress formula has implemented. We are been praying for the distress formula in cauvery water sharing issue. SC or CWMA have not given distress formula solution, whenever there is less rain, there should be distress formula to share water. One more solution is Mekedaatu project which can save up to 70 TMC of water which benefits the both states" the Karnataka Chief Minister added.

The Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday called by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations and backed by the BJP and JD(S) over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu evoked a partial response, with most of the public services functioning normally, but fewer people than usual venturing out.

'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti', an umbrella outfit of farmers' associations and other organisations led by Kuruburu Shanthakumar, had given the call for today's dawn to dusk (6am to 6pm) shutdown.

Earlier in the day, Shanthakumar and other leaders of the Samiti were detained by the police at the Mysuru Bank circle, as they were trying to lead a protest march towards Town Hall.

Several activists of pro-Kannada organisations were also whisked away by the police at Town Hall, as they gathered there to stage a protest.

Farmers' leaders and pro-Kannada activists hit out at the government for allegedly using police force to curtail the protests and the bandh.

Farmers and pro-Kannada organisations with their leaders, including Shanthakumar and others, later staged protests at Freedom Park, which is the only designated place for such demonstrations.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy met protesters at Freedom Park and received a memorandum from them. ''I have received the memorandum on behalf of the government. I will bring them to the notice of the chief minister,'' he said.

The five-point memorandum includes demands that water is not released from Cauvery to Tamil Nadu, an election commission-like body be put together to assess things during distress years, Mekedatu project be implemented, and cases against farmers and pro-Kannada activists be withdrawn, he said.

The Supreme Court recently ordered the release of water by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from Sept. 13, but state officials said they could not comply as they had to first fill the needs of households and farmers in the state.

The deputy chief minister, D.K. Shivakumar, said Karnataka would struggle to release anywhere near the volume of water sought by Tamil Nadu, or 12,500 cusecs (354,000 litres).

"We are in a situation where we cannot even release 5,000 cusecs daily (142,000 litres)," he added.

The Cauvery river originates in the Karnataka region of Talakaveri, flowing through Tamil Nadu into the Bay of Bengal.

Some environmentalists have called for an audit of the river to help end the dispute, amid water scarcity in both states brought by changing patterns of rainfall.