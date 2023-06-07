Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into very severe storm; Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa to be most affected, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into a very severe storm and moving northwards with a speed of 2 kmph in the last 6 hours.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the IMD at 3:15 pm (IST) on Wednesday, the cyclone is expected to maintain its intensity while moving northwards within the next 24 hours.

Subsequently, it will likely shift to a north-northwest direction over the next three days.

IMD has cautioned about the anticipated severe weather conditions and rough sea state in the southwestern states, with potential wind speeds of 135-145 kmph, and gusts reaching up to 160 kmph over the next three to four days.

To ensure safety of fishermen in the region, they have been strongly advised to refrain from going out into the sea. Fishermen who are currently at sea are also advised to return to the coast as soon as possible.

Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 1130 hours IST today over about 860 km west-southwest of Goa, 970 km southwest of Mumbai, 1050 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1350 km south of Karachi. pic.twitter.com/853HKBZYoX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2023

IMD also issued a wind warning for the next five days in coastal areas of Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, as they are likely to face the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy.

According to the latest update, on June 7, strong gale winds with speeds of 80-90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph, are expected in the east-central Arabian Sea and neighbouring regions of the west-central and southeast Arabian Sea.

Later in the evening, these winds are likely to intensify to 95-105 kmph, gusting up to 115 kmph in the same area. The most affected areas by the storm are expected to be the adjoining regions of the west-central and south Arabian Sea, as well as the coasts of north Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa.

On June 8, wind speeds are expected to increase further, reaching 115-125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph in the evening. Strong winds will be experienced along the coasts of Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra.

By June 9, wind speeds may escalate to 135-145 kmph, gusting up to 160 kmph from the evening onwards. This will significantly impact the neighbouring areas of the South Arabian Sea, Karnataka, and the coasts of Goa and Maharashtra.

On June 10, gale winds with speeds of 145-155 kmph, gusting up to 170 kmph, are predicted over the central Arabian Sea. The adjoining areas of the south Arabian Sea, as well as the coasts of north Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, will also be affected.

(With inputs from India Today)

