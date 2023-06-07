India weather updates: Monsoon to hit Kerala in next 48 hrs; mercury to rise in Delhi-NCR, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon over Kerala in the next 48 hours as Cyclone 'Biparjoy' rapidly intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm.

Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 1130 hours IST today over about 860 km west-southwest of Goa, 970 km southwest of Mumbai, 1050 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1350 km south of Karachi. pic.twitter.com/853HKBZYoX June 7, 2023

The IMD’s forecast said the latest meteorological features associated with monsoon onset over Kerala show that there is a persistence of westerly winds over south Arabian Sea, increase in the depth of westerly winds up to middle tropospheric levels and an increase of cloudiness over areas covering south east Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Kerala coasts.

"Under such a scenario, the conditions are becoming favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 48 hours," the IMD said on Wednesday.

"The cloud mass is concentrated around this system and enough moisture is not reaching the Kerala coast. Though the criteria for monsoon onset can be met in the next two days, it will not be a thumping start," Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said.

After the onset over Kerala, the monsoon will remain "weak" until the storm degenerates around June 12, he said.

IMD also said that mercury will rise in Delhi-NCR in next 2-3 days.

"Temperature is likely to increase in Uttar Pradesh. From June 8-11, in some parts of UP, the temperature can go up to 45 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear in Delhi, and in the next 2-3 days, 2-3 degrees Celsius will increase, by June 10 or 11, Delhi-NCR temperature can go up to 41 degrees Celsius," said Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Head, IMD Delhi.

According to IMD, rain in June over the most parts of India is expected to be below normal during the four-month southwest monsoon season ending in September.

Rainfall between 96-104 percent of a 50-year average of 87 cm is considered normal while rainfall less than 90 per cent of the long-period average is considered deficient.

On the other hand, rainfall between 90-95 per cent is below normal while rain between 105-110 per cent is above normal and more than 100 per cent is excess precipitation.

A delayed onset of monsoon in southwest region could lead to a delay in sowing of important Kharif crops, especially paddy.

