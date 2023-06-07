scorecardresearch
Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; may make landfall in Pakistan 

Cyclone Biparjoy updates: The IMD said it would move north-northwestwards during the next 3 days.  

SUMMARY
  • Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to shift northwards and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours
  • The IMD said it would move north-northwestwards during the next 3 days
  • The IMD has also issued a wind warning for various parts of India

Weather update: Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to shift northwards and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours, as per the recent Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The IMD further said it would move north-northwestwards during the next 3 days.  

The IMD has also issued a wind warning for various parts of India. The Met Department said gale winds with a speed of 80-90 kmph gusting upto 100 kmph are very likely on June 7 over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of the westcentral and southeast Arabian Sea.  

The speed of these winds may increase to 95-105 kmph gusting upto 115 kmph in the same area. These weather conditions will impact north Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa the most.  

On June 8, gale winds with a speed of 130-140 kmph gusting upto 155 kmph are very likely to prevail over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of westcentral and south Arabian Sea. The speed of gale winds is also likely to increase to 135-145 kmph gusting upto 160 kmph from evening over the same area. Areas along Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra coasts  

Wind speeds may reach 135-145 kmph gusting upto 160 kmph from the evening of June 9. This will impact adjoining areas of South Arabian Sea, Karnataka, and the Goa-Maharashtra coasts.  

Gale winds with speeds of 145-155 kmph gusting upto 170 kmph are predicted over the central Arabian Sea on June 10. This will impact adjoining areas of the south Arabian Sea as well as coasts of north Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra.  

Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm will most likely make its landfall in Pakistan. The Met department stated in its bulletin that the depression lay about 1,490 km south of Karachi as of 08:30 am on June 6.  

"Generally, whenever there is a cyclone, it affects the onset of the monsoon. This may cause a delay of about one or two days," an official was quoted as saying PTI.  

"As the cyclone moves further, it is likely to go north and at that time, we will be able to see the impact that it can have on our coast,” said Sunil Kamble, the head of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai. 

Published on: Jun 07, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
