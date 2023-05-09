Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure area likely to intensify into depression by today; West Bengal, Odisha on high alert 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that cyclone Mocha is likely to intensify into depression by this evening (May 9). The low pressure area is expected to concentrate into a depression by today evening and then intensify into a cyclonic storm the next day, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI.

"The low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over the same region at 0530 IST today, the 9th of May 2023. It is very likely to intensify into a depression by today evening over the same region," IMD said in an official statement.

The Met Department added that the cyclone is likely to move northwestwards till May 12 morning. The cyclone is likely to make landfall over the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 14.

Taking note of the cyclone, eastern states such as West Bengal, Odisha, and Adaman have been put on high alert.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured people that necessary precautionary measures have been taken and there was no need to panic as Cyclone Mocha might not make landfall in the eastern state.

"There is no reason to panic about Cyclone Mocha... it may not make landfall in West Bengal. But the coastal areas of the state have been asked to remain cautious. Alerts have been issued in Sunderbans and Digha on May 10 and 11 as a precautionary measure," she said.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected till May 11 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The met department also alerted Fishermen, small ships, boats, and trawlers to not venture into the southeast and central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea from May 9 onwards.

