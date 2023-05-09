Actor Suniel Shetty launches food delivery app Waayu: Here’s all you need to know

Actor and investor Suniel Shetty on Tuesday announced the launch of a new food delivery app ‘Waayu’, which aims to offer restaurants with zero commission platform.



Speaking about the tough scenario of the startup ecosystem, Shetty told Moneycontrol, "We all know it is a funding winter. So it shouldn't be about cash burn. The team has to be lean and there should be basic cash flow. I am not talking about unicorns, I am not interested in them anymore. If you are going to look at every start-up as a unicorn that is not going to happen. I will continue to back great founders and great ideas, but also make sure they have good management in place."



Founded by Anirudha Kotgire and Mandar Lande of Destek HORECA, Waayu app will help hotels and restaurants to log orders for food delivery without any commission. The app, which started its services in Mumbai, onboarded several restaurants which include Mahesh Lunch Home, Bhagat Tarachand, Banana Leaf, Shiv Sagar, Guru Kripa, Kirti Mahal, Persian Darbar, Ladu Samrat, as per the details mentioned on the website.



Waayu, which is backed by Mumbai-based Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), is also onboarding restaurants from most parts of Mumbai BMC, Mira Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar, etc. The company is also planning to extend its services in other metro and non-metro cities.



Shetty, who has been appointed as the company’s brand ambassador, also holds equity in the company.



The app will come with fixed fees at an introductory price of Rs 1,000 every month per outlet, which is said to increase to Rs 2,000 later.



The platform is also planning to integrate with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).



Shetty has already invested in several startups in the past. Last year, he invested an undisclosed sum in a fitness startup Aquatein in February. He also became the startup’s brand ambassador. The actor told Moneycontrol that he will invest in more startups in 2023.



"I invest in founders like that of Waayu. They are not going to be thinking about their jets and Maybachs, but are going to be thinking of how to cover their backs," said Shetty.

