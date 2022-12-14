Delhi acid attack: Man who attacked teen bought acid on Flipkart, say police

Three men have been arrested in connection with the Wednesday morning acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in west Delhi, police said. They are currently being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the attack, they said.

According to police, the acid was bought from e-commerce site Flipkart.

Two masked men on a bike threw acid on a school girl minutes after she left her West Delhi home for school. The girl is battling serious injuries at Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU. Earlier, the teen, who was with her younger sister when the attack took place at 7:30 am at Mohan Garden near Uttam Nagar, had named two people who could be responsible for the attack. Of them, one had earlier been detained by police, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

''She has suffered seven to eight per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She has been admitted to the burn ICU and is stable,'' said a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital. As outrage spread over the acid attack, women's groups and others, including Lt Governor V K Saxena, raised questions on the availability of acid in markets despite a ban and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked how the accused could have gathered so much courage.

According to police, Sachin Arora, the main accused, knew the victim and they recently had a break-up. After the girl broke up with him, he hatched a plan to kill her and bought acid from an online shopping platform.

Besides Sachin Arora, the two other accused have been identified as Harshit and Virendra. Sachin rode the pillion on the bike that was being driven by Harshit.

According to police, Sachin planned the attack as he was upset after his break-up with the girl three months ago. Police said the girl had stopped talking to him after the break-up.