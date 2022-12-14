17-year-old girl attacked with acid by two bike-borne men; CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for strict punishment

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi under Mohan Garden police station on Wednesday, as per reports. The victim is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital currently.

The police have detained one person in the case after the victim raised suspicion over two people known to her, India Today reported.

The report further revealed that the victim who was allegedly attacked at 7:30 am in the morning was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. The two girls were on the way to school when the incident took place.

A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at around 9 am on Wednesday regarding the acid attack incident in the Mohan Garden Police Station area, the report said.

Post this, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to share her views on the incident.

"Acid was thrown at a school girl near Dwarka Mor. Our team is reaching the hospital to help the victim. Will get justice for the daughter. The Delhi Commission for Women has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?," she said on Twitter.

द्वारका मोड़ के पास एक स्कूली छात्रा पर तेज़ाब फेंका। हमारी टीम पीड़िता की मदद के लिए अस्पताल पहुँच रही है। बेटी को इंसाफ़ दिलाएँगे। दिल्ली महिला आयोग सालों से देश में तेज़ाब बैन करने की लड़ाई लड़ रहा है। कब जगेंगी सरकारें? — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 14, 2022

In another tweet, she said that acid is being sold in the country as easily as vegetables are being sold.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called in for the strictest punishment for accused.

"This cannot be tolerated at all. How did the criminals get so much courage? The criminals should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us," Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday.

Also Read: 'Raghuram Rajan fancies himself as next Manmohan Singh': BJP's dig at ex-RBI Governor for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra