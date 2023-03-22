Delhi Budget 2023: Rs 9,333 cr allotted for transport sector, Rs 9,700 cr allocated for health sector, 100 mahila mohalla clinics to be set up

Delhi budget 2023: Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday is reading out the annual budget, which is worth Rs 78,800 crore for the financial year 2023-24 in Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. The theme of this year’s annual budget is "Saaf Sundar aur Aadhunik Dilli".

Gahlot said the AAP government will develop three world-class ISBT in Delhi along with the redevelopment of Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar ISBT. The world-class bus terminuses will be called called 'busport' as they will have the same facilities as any airport. 'Busports' will have commercial complexes.

To push this agenda, the Delhi government has proposed to build 26 new flyovers, bridges and underpasses and said it will also build three unique double-decker flyovers, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said Wednesday.

He added that this year’s budget will focus on enhancing the capital's infrastructure, sanitation, transportation facilities besides the usual focus on health and education. Under the budget, 1,600 new e-buses will be introduced in Delhi.

Key allocations this budget

1. Education - Rs 16,575 crore

2. Health - Rs 9,742 crore

3. Transport, road and bridges - Rs 9,031 crore

4. Water supply and sanitation - Rs 6,343 crore

5. Power - Rs 3,348 crore

6. MCD will be given Rs 850 crore for the purpose in 2023-24

Key highlights

> Delhi government has proposed to launch Mohalla Bus Yojana for the last mile connectivity. Around 100 electric mohalla buses will start plying by this year, 2,180 in the next 2 years.

> The local bodies will get financial assistance of Rs 8,241 crore in the next fiscal 2023-24, said Finance Minister Gahlot.

> Delhi FM Gahlot announced the electrification of 57 existing bus depots, construction of 9 new bus depots, 3 ISBTs, 2 multi-level bus depots in Delhi.

> The Delhi government allocated about Rs 19,400 crore for revamp for the roads in Delhi-NCR for the next 10 years.

> Delhi, which has 7,379 e-buses, will have 1,900 e-buses by the end of 2023, said FM Gahlot

The annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 was supposed to be tabled on Tuesday, but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) objected to the allocation of funds for infrastructure and advertisements. The budget report was held back and the Delhi government was asked to give an explanation.

This led to a war of words between the AAP government and the Centre. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the objections unconstitutional and groundless, while the BJP claimed the details of the budget were leaked.

Following this, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi requesting him not to stop the city government’s budget.